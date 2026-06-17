Summer Options at the Gener y Del Monte Library

The Gener y Del Monte Library is much more than a collection of valuable books to consult; it is a cultural center that combines the history of civilization with an attractive artistic and community activity.

Located in an area near Libertad Park, in the former Spanish Casino, this institution, together with its «colleague,» the Guiteras Children and Youth Library, opens its doors in the summer for the enjoyment of reading lovers.

Magaly Cárdenas, director of the Gener y Del Monte Provincial Library:

«We have a program designed for all types of audiences. We start on Saturday the 27th with the summer season premiere, featuring a lively children’s activity.

«We continue with various summer workshops that allow the library to join the literary and recreational options that will be offered to our population.»

What hours will the library have during these days?

«From 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily, maintained in the reading and book lending room, which is combined with a greater connection with workplaces and institutions that attract new users, because when they come, they become interested in our services and seek digital books and also those on the shelves to enhance their studies and general knowledge.

«That is the moment to optimize our work, and I believe we are in a good moment of integration, with very solid spaces for adults such as the gathering ‘Verte Matanzas’ (See You Matanzas), led by artist Jesús Chuchi Martínez, the important ‘A buen resguardo’ (In Good Keeping), with donations to the library by notable writers, the one titled ‘Los libros que nos unen’ (The Books That Unite Us) with writer Lucía Cristina Pérez, and others that delight many lovers of art and literature.»

The goal is to provide a summer for all tastes and preferences with the offerings of the Gener y Del Monte Library, with the purpose of spending these vacation days well, while also increasing our national, world, and universal culture in its immensity, in one of the most appreciated institutions of the people of Matanzas.