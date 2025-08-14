14 de agosto de 2025

The «Communicators of the Centennial of Fidel» detachment was launched in Matanzas.

Under the motto «Communicators of the Centennial, faithful to Fidel’s legacy,» this special detachment becomes a space for new generations in the communications sector to contribute, through action and commitment, to keeping the work and example of the Commander in Chief alive.

In honor of the 99th anniversary of the birth of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, the «Communicators of the Fidel Centennial» detachment in the province of Matanzas, comprised of 185 young people and workers from the communications sector, was unveiled on August 13th in La Libertad Park.

The initiative, convened by the Ministry of Communications and the National Union of Communications, Information Technology, and Electronics Workers, brings together professionals in each territory committed to the ideals of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution and willing to undertake actions of economic, social, and cultural impact in his honor.

The Detachment’s work plan will extend until August 13th, 2026, and will include productive, service, social, cultural, sports, educational, and scientific activities, all aimed at promoting Fidel’s values and thought, as well as promoting digital transformation and community development.

