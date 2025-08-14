Tourism Celebration for Fidel’s 99th Birthday.

The 99th anniversary of the birth of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, on August 13th, 1926, in the town of Birán, Holguín province, once again brought together executives and employees of the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) in Matanzas for special morning meetings.

The many displays of affection for the eternal Commander-in-Chief were particularly noteworthy at the Iberostar Selection Varadero hotel, a collective of the Cubanacán chain, where the nine Heroes of Labor of the Republic of Cuba were present. They interacted with some of those present and cut cake for the anniversary.



The initiative to invite them came from the Cuban Workers’ Union in Matanzas, an idea embraced by those who had the opportunity to meet up close with people who created wealth for the good of the country, said Osmar Ramírez, general secretary of the labor organization.

«It is an honor to have you here, you who have made the revolution from your workplace,» said Jesús Lauzurique, a Cubanacán delegate, recognizing the worth of these men, the most tacit proof of the meaning of hard work. «Thank you for everything,» he said.

At other facilities like Sol Palmeras, the result of the first joint venture established on this island thanks to Fidel’s initiative, the driving force behind the Cuban tourism industry was also honored. «At that time, he asked us to maintain the hotel as an everlasting example of service delivery,» Arnaldo Díaz Hiedra, general secretary of the Sol Palmeras union bureau, always recalls, proud to belong to a hotel recognized for its economic performance and service exports.



At Arenas Doradas, in Gran Caribe, we express our commitment to fulfilling our plans as a gift to Fidel, stated José Jesús Maden Machado, general secretary of the union bureau of a hotel that tomorrow, August 14th, will celebrate 29 years since it began operations in 1996.

At the historic site, Starfish Varadero held its special morning meeting, a meeting where they once again expressed their determination to overcome difficulties, fulfill their plans, and meet the required quality standards, Yahíma Ortega, general secretary of the union bureau, told Trabajadores newspaper.

“Also, in his honor, we are holding a blood drive, another manifestation of the altruistic nature of our people,” Ortega stated.

“We must reverence this man who gave himself completely to his country tirelessly and well,” Díaz Hiedra urged, echoing the sentiments of executives and workers in a sector that owes much to Fidel. With the triumph of the Revolution, he not only assumed the presidency of the tourism organization but also promoted lodging and recreation centers, restaurants, and cafes throughout the country, for the enjoyment of locals and foreigners alike. Photos: By the Author. Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.