UNEAC Begins Fidel Centennial Celebrations in Matanzas.

Simple but very moving was the gala, titled «Fidel is a Country,» dedicated, as every year, by the provincial committee of the Union of Cuban Writers and Artists in Matanzas, along with its creators, to the 99th anniversary of the birth of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro, this Wednesday in the José White Concert Hall.

“Fidel is a country, perhaps that’s why he should always be conjugated in the future tense. He can be found in children, flags, plazas, the horizon, and more.

“We recognize ourselves as defenders of his prodigal work because no one will achieve greater greatness from genuine friendship, no one will be able to better explain the essence of culture and unravel it to the point of recognizing it as something to be saved or honored, as a distinguished warrior, shield, and sword of the nation.

“But we must understand that Fidel is a people, and that peasants, workers, scientists, politicians, soldiers, athletes, and doctors also claim him, because he knew how to speak the unique language of each profession and dignified us as part of his unwavering dream of a better world.

“There are as many Fidels as there are eyes on Cuba, but he will always be recognized as undefeated, a giant. Let us celebrate this birthday of the prophet of dawn, the beginning of the journey to his centennial, with the certainty that Fidel is this country, insurgent and victorious. Certain that its tomorrow belongs to us,” said UNEAC President José Manuel Espino Ortega during his opening remarks.

The group Nuestra América, pianist and teacher María de los Ángeles Horta, actors Iris Mantilla and Ale García, soloists Olga Blanco and Alfonso Llorens, Lilian Padrón and Danza Espiral performed during the celebration.

Poets Alfredo Zaldívar and Julio César Pérez shared their own verses, while improvisers Orismay Hernández and Ricardo González, as well as Conchita Torres and her group, added even more Cuban flair to the event to remember and pay tribute to Fidel.

During the presentations, visual artists Manuel Hernández, National Prize winner for Plastic Arts, Journalism, and Humor, and Adrián Gómez Sancho performed a live visual action in which they brought their image of Fidel to canvas. On behalf of the members of UNEAC, Espino Ortega presented the works to Mario Sabines Lorenzo, Party Secretary, and Marieta Poey, provincial governor.



The gala in the Sala White was preceded by the opening of the exhibition Mi verso es tu verso (My Verse is Your Verse), by Adrián Gómez Sancho, in the Sala Chartrand of the Writers and Artists’ Social Center.

“The exhibition «My Verse is Your Verse» brings together a total of 30 pieces. In this representation of twelve small-format pieces, I summarize a bit of this Martí visuality that I have developed in my work since 2015.

“It is the representation of man in his most complete common sense, in his most complete reality, in dialogue with this iconography that is already characteristic of my work and from a perspective of symbolism. The piece «Presence» becomes a key moment of the exhibition.”

An exhibition featuring pieces by Sancho himself and the designers from Osmany Betancourt’s studio, Lolo, also opened in La Libertad Park, while a catwalk show featuring designs by Juan Carlos Jiménez Huerta, inspired by the work of Lesbia Vent Dumois, took place in the White Room lobby.

The celebrations for Fidel’s centennial began in Matanzas with the «Fidelísimos» event, which included cultural activities and galas in all the province’s municipalities.

Photos: Karla González Horta.

Written by Jessica Mesa.