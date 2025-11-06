6 de noviembre de 2025

Water supply valves in Bolondrón are being checked due to disruptions in the water supply (+audio)

6 de noviembre de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

Due to persistent problems with the water supply system in the Betancourt district of Bolondrón, a technical inspection of the shut-off valves was carried out as part of the monitoring and prevention efforts undertaken by the People’s Council.

This was reported to our station by Yamilet Aldama Oviedo, president of the aforementioned People’s Council.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Aldama Oviedo also pointed out that, in addition to the operational difficulties stemming from the transformer failure at the pumping substation, there have been instances of improper valve tampering, which have caused disruptions in the distribution system.

Therefore, the measure adopted aims to strengthen control mechanisms over the hydraulic infrastructure, ensure greater transparency in the supply, and prevent improper manipulations that could compromise the service.

…ONLINE AUDIO

The initiative is part of the local immediate response strategy, aimed at preserving operational stability and ensuring equitable access to this precious resource.

At this stage, the government reiterated its commitment to providing the necessary technical and community support, in coordination with the Water and Sewerage Company and other responsible entities.

Written by Yadiel Barbón.

