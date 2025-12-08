Wilfredo Prieto exhibits at the Esquerré Gallery (+audio).

The solo exhibition «Russian Abstractions with a touch of politics and a bit of fashion,» by the renowned artist from Sancti Spíritus, Wilfredo Prieto, is generating interest among those visiting the Pedro Esquerré Gallery in the city of Matanzas this month.

The solo exhibition «Russian Abstractions with a touch of politics and something of fashion,» by the renowned artist from Sancti Spíritus, Wilfredo Prieto, is generating interest among those who visit the Pedro Esquerré gallery in the city of Matanzas this month.

This exhibition features paintings, drawings, and installations that reflect a creative conceptual approach, stemming from the artist’s contemporary vision of society. During the opening, in an interview for Radio 26, we discussed the exhibition and its significance within the Cuban art scene.

Artist Wilfredo Prieto, born in 1978, is a graduate of the Higher Institute of Art and has received numerous international awards and grants.

The exhibition «Russian Abstractions with a Touch of Politics and a Sense of Fashion» will be open to the public during December at the Pedro Esquerré Provincial Gallery, located in the historic center of Santiago, the Athens of Cuba. Written by María Elena Bayón.