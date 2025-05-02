Work scenarios in rural areas: education for the future (+audios)

The strategic collaboration between the government, the Ministry of Education and various social organizations has become a fundamental pillar to face the complexities of the educational system in Cuba, promoting effective and relevant learning for community development in the island’s localities.

In this context, we talked to Lázaro Plasencia Rodríguez, municipal director of Education in Pedro Betancourt territory, who highlighted the role of educators in strengthening the teaching-educational process and the need to train students with an integral preparation that contributes to the progress of the municipality.

For his part, Jesús Astiazaraín Rodríguez, a methodologist at the upper secondary level in Technical-Professional Education, stressed the importance of Decree 364, in force since 2019, as a legal framework to guarantee the availability of qualified labor force in strategic sectors of the country.

Future-focused education: evocation and opportunity for youth.

Beyond the classroom, education at Pedro Betancourt seeks to connect young people with their professional aspirations and with the real needs of the work environment. This was emphasized by Bárbara Yaumara Amigo Ruballo, teaching secretary of the Dionisio Morejón Morejón Pre-University Institute, who highlighted the systematic work with students and the importance of entering higher education as an attainable and desired goal.

Along the same lines, Rubén León Aguilar Fernández, Deputy Director of Vocational Training and Production at the Leonor Pérez Cabrera Polytechnic School, pointed out that Technical and Vocational Education graduates have multiple opportunities to enter the labor market or continue higher education, depending on their talents and local development.

Consolidating an educational system that integrates training, vocation and employability is a key foundation for the sustainable development of Pedro Betancourt. This commitment to human progress based on education not only ensures the future of new generations, but also boosts the socioeconomic progress of the territory, with individuals trained to transform their environment and actively participate in the construction of collective well-being.

Written by Yadiel Barbón.