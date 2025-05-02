Entrance exams, preparation for life.

With only four days left for the beginning of the entrance exams to the University, the family of those who will undergo this evaluation process is growing in concern, worries and anxiety, among other feelings that any exam generates, whatever the objectives may be.

Hence the intense days of preparation, organization of ideas, algorithms and summaries on Mathematics, Spanish and History, the subjects to be passed. And although for many these studies have been going on for months and even years, undoubtedly the current stage even causes changes in daily routines and programs.

Although the main people involved in the call are pre-university students, there are also students from polytechnic, sports, artistic and adult education, interested in continuing their studies in Higher Education. Reasons why parties, outings and other recreational activities take a back seat if you really want to be a university student.

It happens that no matter how good the reviews offered by professors are, personal interest has to take precedence. Therefore, the key to success lies in taking on the task of individual study with responsibility.

The point is that beyond the number of places and the opportunities offered, obtaining the best results opens the doors to the desired career and this is something that has to do with the taste and skills for sciences or Humanities specialties, the professional inclinations and how the young person visualizes his or her labor future.

But the entrance exams to Higher Education, more than a diagnosis, are the motivating instrument to consolidate the knowledge acquired during Secondary Education and thus achieve that the high cultural level is the greatest value to be exhibited in life.

Betting on knowledge and human talent indicates that study as a method of constant learning must always accompany us.

Written by Ana González Goicochea.