Adolescentes por Matanzas Opens Enrollment for Summer Workshops

More than a dozen Summer Workshops are proposed by the «Adolescentes por Matanzas» (Adolescents for Matanzas) project, for those interested between the ages of 12 and 17, who wish to invest their time in activities that combine recreation, learning, dialogue, and fraternity.

From Monday, August 3, to Friday, August 7, at the Office of the City Historian of Matanzas (OCCM), sessions will be held on Architecture and Urbanism, Crafts and Reuse, Theater, Literature, Journalism, Dances, Comics, Culinary Arts, Handmade Paper, Creative Psychology, Trova Music, and Photography.

Interested parties can register via WhatsApp until July 23 by contacting cell phone number 52560726, stating the thematic workshop they wish to participate in, first and last name, age, and contact information to confirm enrollment.

Magalys Menéndez Peñate, urban management specialist at the City Historian’s Office, explained that in 2026 the workshops will be dedicated to producing values: «taking into account Matanzas culture, and the Caribbean and Latin American identity we share.»

«We want everything that is done to be thought from the influence, coexistence, and expression of what we are as Latin Americans, as Caribbean people, as Cubans, and as Matanzas residents; we will try to generate this summer a symbolic, cultural, practical production that goes to identity,» argued Menéndez Peñate.

The summer workshops of the «Adolescentes por Matanzas» project, developed from the City Historian’s Office and with the collaboration of the Libélulas de Matanzas Popular Educators Network and its allies, bring together professionals who voluntarily dedicate their time to make the initiative flourish.

«This type of event is very favorable for adolescents,» said Yanisel Trutié Barceló, municipal coordinator of the Jóvenes por la Vida (Youth for Life) Network in Matanzas. «They are at a stage where they want to learn, they absorb a lot, and I like that they exist because they provide an experience that all adolescents should have.»

ACN