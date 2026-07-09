Excellence Seminar in Jovellanos

With the culmination of the seminar with directors of educational institutions, the municipal directorate of Education in Jovellanos charts a clear course toward excellence.

The quality of the debates and projected actions generate the firm conviction that the 2026-2027 school year will be notably superior, achieving results that exceed the indicators and goals contextualized according to the Objectives of the Economic and Social Program for 2026.

This meeting represented an invaluable opportunity to reaffirm the fundamental mission of the educational system: to educate with quality, to form responsible citizens, and to actively contribute to the economic, social, and cultural development of the nation.

The planning and agreements at the seminar’s conclusion lay the foundations for the upcoming academic period to be a firm step toward continuous improvement, demonstrating that unity, discipline, and dedication are pillars for achieving victory.

The event served not only for strategic planning but also for the fair recognition of educators and workers who stood out in the concluding school year.

A well-deserved congratulations was extended to all recognized individuals for their support activities, whose effort and dedication were fundamental to the development of the 2025-2026 teaching process.

Lucila Hernández, Director of Education in the territory of Jovellanos, expressed her full satisfaction with the seminar’s development and the optimal results achieved in the debates.

In her final remarks, she urged all collectives to redouble their efforts to achieve results superior to those projected for the next school year, urging them to fully materialize the established agreements and ensure that the immediate future of education is synonymous with progress and quality.