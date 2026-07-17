Alliance for the Future

Jovellanos – This municipality will have a new collaboration agreement between the Joven Club de Computación (Youth Computer Club) and the Espacios Verdes (Green Spaces) Project, following a coordination meeting held this Thursday to formalize this strategic alliance that will diversify community offerings.

The agreement seeks to link services and boost local income, combining technological innovation with environmental sustainability to generate direct benefits for the population.

Among the planned actions, workshops and conferences that merge technology and ecology will be promoted, environmental care will be discussed, and a multidisciplinary group of experts will be formed to share their knowledge with the community.

The Joven Club Jovellanos reaffirms its commitment to local development and sustainability. In the coming days, specific dates and topics for these free activities will be announced for those interested.

This alliance represents a firm step toward a more innovative, greener, and more participatory municipality, where technology and nature work together for collective well-being.

Soon we will have news about the first workshops, which will be open to the entire population regardless of age or prior knowledge.

Jovellanos advances with a steady step toward a more sustainable and inclusive future for all!