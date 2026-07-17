Modern Equipment Will Improve Diagnosis for Emergency Patients

The arrival of modern ultrasound equipment to the surgery consultation of the Emergency Room at the Eliseo Noel Caamaño Provincial Pediatric Hospital will bring multiple benefits to patients and medical staff, according to Dr. Javier Cabrera Reyes, second-degree specialist in Pediatric Surgery.

Having this new equipment will facilitate the work of doctors, who will be able to issue a more precise and timely diagnosis directly in the surgery emergency consultation, by having access to necessary imaging studies in real time.

«Along with immediate diagnosis, unnecessary mobility will be avoided for those patients who arrive with trauma or pain,» specified the physician.

The medical device has linear and curved transducers necessary for observing internal structures and aiding in precise treatments, which will undoubtedly contribute to providing excellent service to patients arriving at the institution.