Betancourt teachers receive workshop on taxation system.

With the aim of strengthening the fiscal culture among educators and clarifying the destination of the contributions they make to the State, the Leonor Pérez Cabrera Polytechnic School, in the municipality of Pedro Betancourt, hosted a training workshop on the tax system, given by Professor María Isabel Salgado Prendes, specialist in Accounting.

During the meeting, the different modalities of social security contributions were discussed, highlighting their central role in the sustainability of public policies.

In this instance, Salgado Prendes explained that short-term contributions are designed to cover immediate benefits -such as sickness, maternity or occupational accident benefits- and constitute a crucial support for workers in contingency situations.

As for long-term contributions, he pointed out their importance as a guarantee of future protection, since these resources are used to finance retirement or disability pensions, ensuring that workers can face the final stages of their working life with dignity or circumstances that prevent them from continuing to be active.

Likewise, the special contribution destined to programs that improve employment was analyzed, as well as taxes on the labor force and personal income, which are fundamental for financing essential public services such as health and education.

The specialist also pointed out that these taxes are part of a solidarity system that protects workers and their families, and urged them to comply with these obligations based on an ethical and civic commitment.

The workshop was valued as profitable by the faculty, which reaffirmed its interest in materializing a comprehensive and transformative education, also in the area of social and fiscal responsibility.

Written by Yadiel Barbón.