Orlando García Lorenzo Critics’ Award and La malva azul and La cola de la serpiente competition prizes awarded.

Three books by Yumurian writers, published by Matanzas Editions, won the Orlando Garcia Lorenzo Annual Critics Award, granted by UNEAC in this territory.

The jury, made up of literary laureates Luis Lorente, Charo Guerra and Leyla Leyva, selected Huevos, by Ulises Rodriguez Febles; Casa junto a la via del tren, by Pablo G. Lleonart and Todo lo demás es humo, by Norge Cespedes.

The ceremony for the celebration of the day began with a recital of songs in the voice of Olga Margarita Muñoz accompanied by guitarist Mario Guerrero.

The National Publishing Award, Alfredo Zaldivar, recalled the remarkable career of García Lorenzo, who, in his brief existence of 38 years, achieved the admiration of his fellow countrymen, for his high sense of unity and respect for the creators, in his responsibility as director of the Gener and Del Monte library, and later as president of the UNEAC in Matanzas, besides being recognized for his work and awards as an essayist.

The day also included the review contest La malva azul, which was won by Abel G. Fagundo, with the text Cartas que me escribo desde lo premonitorio (Letters I write to myself from the premonitory).

Likewise, the prize for the mini-story contest La cola de la serpiente was won by the versatile Fara Madrigal, with the work Angustias.

The jury for both contests was made up of writers Ulises Rodríguez, Norge Céspedes and Milene Aguilera.

The awards were presented by José Manuel Espino, president of the UNEAC branch in Matanzas, Maylan Álvarez, head of the Writers’ Association and Efrahim Pérez Izquierdo, director of the Provincial Center for Books and Literature.

Written by María Elena Bayón Mayor.