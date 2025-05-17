Iberostar Selection Varadero among the best in the Caribbean

The Iberostar Selection Varadero hotel received the good news of being ranked among the best in the Caribbean, after being recognized in the prestigious Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards 2025 by Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel website.

The facility reached 11th place in the Top Caribbean category and 12th place in Caribbean Luxury, «thus demonstrating its commitment to excellence and the satisfaction of its guests,» posted the Facebook profile of the provincial delegation of the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR).

«This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Iberostar Selection Varadero team, as well as to the unparalleled attractiveness of our destination,» the post stressed.

Inaugurated on December 22nd, 2022, the Iberostar Selection Varadero is fortunate to be included among the best-rated facilities in the Cuban tourism sector, and among the first in the main sun and beach destination in the Greater Antilles.

Managed by the Spanish company Iberostar and the Cubanacán corporation, the hotel is faithful to the quality requirements, a characteristic of a group where everyone is aware of their part in the tourist processes.

National Vanguard on several occasions, winner of the Ibero-American Quality Award and with a strong and innovative stance in favor of sustainable tourism, in April this year, the center was awarded the Jesús Menéndez medal, a decoration granted by Presidential Decree.

Writen by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.