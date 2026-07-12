Ceramics Workshop at the Uver Solís Gallery

Jovellanos – The Ceramics Workshop at the Uver Solís Art Gallery is becoming the star attraction for this summer in the municipality. Open to all audiences, from the youngest to older adults, the activity offers a creative and family-friendly experience in a reference cultural space.

Throughout the summer season, instructors will present various modeling, glazing, and firing techniques, adapted to each skill level. Attendees will be able to learn from basic wheel throwing to decoration with slips, fostering manual dexterity and artistic expression in a relaxed environment.

This initiative, which now incorporates the handling of crafts, joins the broad cultural repertoire offered by the territory’s activity plan. With it, the gallery reinforces its commitment to education and healthy leisure, complementing exhibitions, music, and theater programmed for these dates.

Interested parties can go directly to the gallery or to the municipal House of Culture headquarters to formalize their registration. Don’t miss the opportunity to create unique pieces and share unforgettable moments. Join «Summer with My People»!