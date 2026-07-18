«Cuba Recicla»: With More Than 35 Products in Matanzas

The national campaign «Cuba Recicla» has been running in Matanzas since March 18 and will continue for one year, with the aim of fostering a recycling culture among the population and workplaces. The Raw Materials Company in the province disburses between 15 and 17 million pesos monthly for direct purchases from the public of more than 35 recyclable products, including aluminum, copper, bronze, glass, plastics, cardboard, paper, and disused books.

Collection days are organized in the people’s councils of the city of Matanzas, with prior coordination and weekend activities. The company provides electric tricycles, combustion tricycles, and trucks, as well as mobile collection points that go to the homes of those who cannot travel. Payments are made digitally, via magnetic cards, in compliance with the banking process.

All collected material is processed in the industry: pressed cans are exported and generate foreign currency for the country; glass is sent to rum and soft drink factories to substitute imports; printed paper is turned into sanitary toilet paper, and books and cardboard are transformed into egg cartons for the poultry industry.

Despite the impact of the economic blockade, the company manages to sustain itself through a closed financing scheme that allows it to acquire fuel and electrical equipment with foreign currency generated by its own exports. This guarantees the mobility necessary to reach every people’s council and keep the campaign active throughout the province.

The invitation to the people of Matanzas is clear: separate at home, clean the containers, and go to the collection points in your people’s council. Recycling is not only an ecological gesture but also a way to contribute foreign currency, substitute imports, and care for the environment.