Day of tribute to Federico García Lorca in Matanzas.

The day of homage to Federico Garcia Lorca, for the 95th anniversary of his trip to Cuba and his visit to Matanzas, will be held on June 5th and 6th in this city.

The event is promoted by researcher Urbano Martinez Carmenate, National Prize of History, who published the text Lorca in Havana, edited by the Cultural Patronage that bears the name of the Spanish poet.

This work describes Federico Garcia Lorca’s passionate relationship with Cuba, which was summed up in his phrase: «if I get lost, let them look for me in Andalusia or Cuba,» explained Juan de Loxa, editor of the collection.

Federico Garcia Lorca was in Cuba between March and June 1930 and the research contributes to clear the mystery about the stay of the Spanish poet and playwright, provides material from Cuban newspaper libraries and photographs that prove it.

According to De Loxa, it constitutes «a good guide to know Lorca’s day-to-day life in Cuba, except when he got lost in Havana and nobody knew where he was.»

All data are contrasted with testimonies of friends, press clippings, notes of the poet himself and photographs, to which is added a chapter that compiles the influence that the bard had on the Cuban intelligentsia during his stay and after his death, through poetry readings and performances of his works.

Among the main activities of the day is the presentation of the documentary Lorca in Havana, inspired by the book of the same name by Martinez Carmenate and sponsored by Televisión Andaluza, which will be screened at the Louvre cinema by Luis García, director of the Cervantes Institute.

