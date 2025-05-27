Meteoro 2025 Popular Exercise begins in Matanzas.

The Meteoro 2025 Popular Exercise is presided over in Matanzas by the Vice Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR), Joaquín Quintas Solá together with the president of the provincial Defense Council Mario Sabines and other members of the Council.

The Meteoro 2025 Popular Exercise is presided over in Matanzas by the vice minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR), Joaquín Quintas Solá, together with the president of the provincial Defense Council Mario Sabines and other members of the Council.

Local actions to minimize risks in the event of meteorological phenomena are evaluated.

UNIÓN DE REYES – As part of the development of the Meteoro 2025 Exercise, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, first secretary of the Party in Matanzas and president of the provincial Defense Council, visited this Saturday the municipality of Unión de Reyes.

Accompanied by Governor Marieta Poey Zamora, the highest party authority evaluated the local actions aimed at minimizing risks in the face of meteorological phenomena, particularly in areas vulnerable to flooding.

During the meeting, the authorities evaluated the evacuation plans, the vulnerabilities of the housing fund and the conditions of the shelters set up in areas prone to be affected by heavy rains.

Another of the topics prioritized was the guarantee of the vitality of communications in emergency situations. In this regard, Sabines Lorenzo highlighted the strategic role of the local radio station Radio Unión as an effective way to inform the population and guide civil protection actions in a timely manner. (Taken from Radio Unión’s Facebook profile)

Meteoro 2025 Popular Exercise begins in Pedro Betancourt

PEDRO BETANCOURT – As part of the Meteoro 2025 Popular Exercise, the highest representatives of the provincial Defense Council of Matanzas held a strategic exchange with their counterparts in this municipality, with the objective of reinforcing the capacity to respond to extreme meteorological phenomena.

During the meeting, the observance of the plans of the current Disaster Reduction Week was evaluated and it was urged to implement the pending measures before the beginning of the coming hurricane season.

Royslán Cámbara Sosa, president of the Betancourt Defense Council, warned about the immediate actions to be implemented in case of contamination of the water table in the areas of Pedroso, Socorro and Los Camilos 1 and 2 due to heavy rains and stressed the importance of preventing forest fires and improving solid waste management to avoid obstructions.

For his part, Osmel Valencia Sánchez, head of the Department of Territorial Defense, emphasized the need to update risk reduction plans, train protection teams, reinforce the cleaning of drains, tree pruning and debris removal to prevent flooding and mitigate the impact of hurricanes.

Likewise, the provincial governor, Marieta Poey Zamora, highlighted the work of the Evacuation Commission in the protection of families, promoting the repair of vulnerable houses and the securing of light roofs, and urged to strengthen hygienic-sanitary measures in the face of dengue and to guarantee the distribution and application of sodium hypochlorite for the disinfection of drinking water.

Finally, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, president of the Provincial Defense Council, acknowledged the preparedness of the municipal structure, highlighting the relevance of the coordination between institutions and the community to optimize resources, while he called to constantly monitor weather conditions, strengthen communication to keep the population informed and ensure their safety in case of any contingency.

Yadiel Barbón Salgado

Measures are adopted to face contingencies during the cyclonic season.

UNIÓN DE REYES – At the Wholesale Food Company of this municipality, work is being done this weekend to protect the facilities in view of the approaching hurricane season and to guarantee the distribution of some of the products of the basic food supply.

In an exclusive interview with Radio Unión, its acting director, Luis Enrique López, detailed the actions currently being undertaken in the company.

What preparedness protocols does the company have in place to protect products in the event of a natural disaster such as heavy rains or strong winds?

-We have plans for exceptional situations, and these are activated as soon as we receive indications from management and our company. From there, we start protecting the products with tarpaulins. The first thing we do is to clean all the areas around the warehouses to allow water to circulate properly. That is the first step.

Then we secure the roofs and the warehouses with wires, sandbags and other alternatives. Then we start to lift the products, cover them properly and keep a constant watch on how the situation evolves.

Have preventive actions been carried out in the facilities as part of this plan?

-Yes, we have performed preventive maintenance on the roofs, electrical systems and drainage. Since the exercise began, we started cleaning the outside areas to avoid water accumulation. For example, after the recent fire there was a large amount of debris, but we have already managed to remove almost everything heavy, even with the help of horse carts. We continue to work daily on this task.

A meeting with all the personnel is also scheduled for Monday morning to update information, clarify actions and maintain direct communication with the management post, which acts as a liaison with the company. The most important thing is that everyone is informed and involved.

How is the distribution of basic food basket products progressing in the midst of this work?

-We have already started with the distribution of two pounds of donated rice, in addition to the compote and powdered milk for the month of May. We will also deliver two pounds of sugar. Today we are working in three areas of the territory: Unión de Reyes, Alacranes and Bermeja.

What final message would you like to share with the population?

-We are working responsibly. The authorities are aware, and we will continue to take all necessary measures to protect the products and ensure their delivery. There are still small details to resolve, such as removing the little remaining debris, but we are moving forward.

With their active participation in Exercise Meteoro 2025, the workers of the Empresa Mayorista de Alimentos de Unión de Reyes reaffirm their commitment to the protection of resources and food security of the population, adopting concrete measures to face any contingency that may arise during the cyclone season. (Taken from Radio Unión’s Facebook profile)

Meteoro, a key tool for prevention

UNION DE REYES – With the objective of strengthening the territory’s capacities in the face of possible natural disasters, especially in the face of the cyclonic season, the municipality is developing this weekend the Meteoro 2025 Exercise, focused on preparedness and risk reduction.

As part of the initial activities of the exercise, awards were given to Union pioneers with outstanding results in the national Civil Defense contest, where the commitment and creativity of the youngest in the promotion of a preventive culture was recognized. At the event, the work of the Felipe Poey elementary school in the municipal capital was highlighted for its active participation and sustained results in initiatives related to disaster protection.

The first secretary of the Party in the municipality, Arlén González Luis, highlights the active involvement of local authorities and the population in a series of practical actions, focused on minimizing vulnerabilities identified in the territory.

Among the tasks to be carried out is the collection of garbage in the area of the Foundry, an essential measure to avoid obstructions in the drainage systems and prevent outbreaks of disease. The pruning of trees at risk of falling is also being undertaken, a task that is especially important in view of the increase in extreme weather events.

In the community of Alacranes, known for its flood-prone areas, priority is given to unblocking ditches as part of the effort to reduce the effects of heavy rains. Likewise, González Luis emphasizes the differentiated attention to vulnerable areas, with emphasis on the protection of people at risk.

During the exercise, the main concerns of the population are also addressed in a frank dialogue between authorities and neighbors, reinforcing the importance of working together.

Another aspect evaluated is the current situation of the territory’s dams and reservoirs, in order to guarantee adequate management of these resources in the event of possible water contingencies.

«These actions are part of a comprehensive plan to ensure that Unión de Reyes is prepared and organized for any eventuality,» says the first secretary.

Exercise Meteoro is a key tool in the municipality’s preparedness that fosters a culture of prevention and strengthens the link between the community and its institutions. (Taken from Radio Unión Facebook profile)