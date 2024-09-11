Díaz-Canel participates in Plenary Session of the Provincial Party Committee in Matanzas (+photos).

Miguel Díaz-Canel, President of the Republic, evaluates in Matanzas, in an extraordinary meeting of the Plenary of the Party, how the territory implements the Government’s projections to correct distortions and boost the economy.

Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the Republic, evaluated on Wednesday in Matanzas, during an extraordinary meeting of the Plenary of the Provincial Committee, the work priorities of the vanguard political organization and the state of compliance with the agreements of the political leadership body.

The exchange aroused also analyzed how the territory implements the Government’s projections to correct distortions and re-boost the economy, amid the complex situation at national and international level, as well as the agreements and indications of previous government visits to the province.

«We must control and regulate. We must continue to rigorously insist on the effectiveness of integral fiscal control and the improvement of relations between the different economic actors», reflected the Cuban president, but not before hearing how the province still fails to comply with physical production in 63 areas, including agriculture, food and local industry, and construction.

The Cuban president, who was accompanied by Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Party and the highest authorities of the province, urged the people of Matanzas to be systematic and proactive in such vital processes as banking, the fight against high prices and actions to counteract tax evasion, illegalities, corruption and crime.

In this regard, the report presented recognizes as challenges the more than 176 million pesos determined by the National Tax Administration Office to 19 thousand taxpayers and the existence of 18 companies with losses in the territory.

In that sense, the Cuban president learned about the more than 58 thousand fines applied in Matanzas up to the end of last August, with an amount exceeding 67 million 500 thousand pesos.

«It is necessary to firmly discuss the fulfillment of the plans. In Matanzas there are good experiences, which we must generalize. We have to awaken the productive reserves and respond to the main concerns and needs of the inhabitants of the province», commented Morales Ojeda during the debate.

In the Plenary, there was also an exchange on the policy of cadres, the completion of leadership structures at municipal and provincial level, besides a call to revert the insufficient activism in the social networks and the non-fulfillment of some economic plans.

The meeting with the highest leadership of the country was attended as guests by executives of companies, entities and key sectors in the economy and services, to whom Mario Sabines Lorenzo, first secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Party, called to continue the efforts to fulfill the productive plans «and to do it well, because the people expect that from their leaders».

Written by Gabriel Torres.