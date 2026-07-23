EMBER Matanzas, Pioneer in Collaboration with Spanish Company Velamar

The Beverage and Soft Drink Company (EMBER) of Matanzas is the first of its kind, outside Havana, to collaborate with the Spanish company Velamar.

As an initial step, a meeting was held with the Spanish company Velamar, MSMEs from the province, and self-employed workers, with the aim of establishing collaboration agreements.

The exchange represented an important step this Wednesday for Matanzas entrepreneurs, since such cooperation complies with the economic and social transformations contained in the 23 thematic axes and the 176 measures.

These are alliances aimed at fulfilling strategic axis number three, which aims to boost national production and import substitution, where Velamar is a fundamental pillar.

The exchange featured, on the Spanish side, Ricardo D’Gonzalo, director of IGH for Central America and the Caribbean — Europe’s largest flavors and fragrances plant — as well as other representatives of the Iberian firm.

At the meeting, where no agreements were yet signed, several product lines were presented that enable stable production. The closest to being materialized is the acquisition of extracts for soft drink production at the Jovellanos UEB.

Precisely, Velamar’s executives were accompanied by the director of the Jovellanos UEB, present at the meeting, to verify on-site the soft drink factory and also the certified water well, with a view to the possibility of setting up a bottled water line.

Velamar is a company with one hundred percent Spanish capital and has been based in Cuba since 1999, guaranteeing seriousness in its business. This subsidiary has a wide catalog of offerings, with practically all products imported by the Cuban food industry.

They also market hygiene, pharmaceutical products, and other lines that are part of their portfolio of opportunities.