Calimete Residents Receive Provincial Vanguard Status

Hundreds of Calimete residents gathered today in the main municipality’s square to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the assaults on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks.

During the commemoration ceremony, 73 new militants received the card accrediting them as new members of the Communist Party of Cuba, the organization that serves as the organized vanguard of our people.

For the comprehensive results achieved during this period in celebration of July 26, the Provincial Party Bureau decided to award Provincial Vanguard status to Calimete.

The recognition was received by the First Secretary of the Party in this southern territory, Zomaika Triana Berriel.

The political leader addressed those present to denounce the energy siege against Cuba.

She also enumerated some of the results that earned the territory this status, such as the installation of solar panels in social institutions, the repair of pumping stations, and highlighting, among other social indicators, zero maternal mortality.

From a productive standpoint, Triana Berriel reported on the fulfillment of milk and meat plans, and the leading role of mini-industries in providing the town with necessary food.

The central remarks of the ceremony were delivered by the First Secretary of the Party in the province, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, who recognized that among the actions undertaken by the province, more than 21,000 people in vulnerable situations are being assisted.

This important political-cultural moment was attended by member of the Political Bureau and Vice President of the Republic of Cuba, Salvador Valdés Mesa.