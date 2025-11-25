Energás Varadero on the Move.

The limitations in offering greater power, above 90 MW, are due to the availability of accompanying gas from the oil supplied by the Central Oil Drilling and Extraction Company.



Following a routine borescope inspection of turbine one to detect internal problems, the Energás Varadero project was synchronized with the national power grid on Monday afternoon, contributing 30 megawatts.



Engineer Julio Betancourt, the plant’s director, commented that the facility currently generates around 90 megawatts for the National Electric System (SEN), allocating 30 MW to frequency maintenance.

The specialist explained that the sulfur production area at Energás Varadero, which is important for sulfuric acid production at the Rayonitro company, is undergoing maintenance. However, he clarified that they continue to produce small batches of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and solvents such as naphtha, byproducts of the oil-associated gas cleaning process.

The limitations in offering greater power, above 90 MW, are due to the availability of accompanying gas from the oil supplied by the Central Oil Drilling and Extraction Company, a volume set at just two-thirds of the generation capacity.

Written by José Miguel Solís.