Fidel, Culture, and National Sovereignty,

“We are going to bring opportunities to all those intellectual talents; we are going to create the conditions that will allow all artistic, literary, scientific, or any other kind of talent to develop (…)”



Fidel and Alicia with the National Ballet of Cuba.



Fidel Castro Ruz’s concept of cultural diversity as an essential component of sovereignty is the foundation of the Revolution’s strategy in these turbulent and critical years. Therefore, its development and preservation demand rigorous standards in a globalized world where there is an attempt to impose a single cultural model.



The arrogant attitude of empires, which limits the right to cultural identity as individuals and as nations, is countered by the thinking of our Commander-in-Chief, who stated that a people who forget their culture, their roots, and their history are vulnerable to the aggression of the mainstream media belonging to those who pursue universal domination.



The supreme leader of the Revolution established a policy that has been maintained despite the serious economic limitations we have experienced for decades. And I quote this essential concept.