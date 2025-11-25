Fidel, Culture, and National Sovereignty,
Fidel Castro Ruz’s concept of cultural diversity as an essential component of sovereignty is the foundation of the Revolution’s strategy in these turbulent and critical years. Therefore, its development and preservation demand rigorous standards in a globalized world where there is an attempt to impose a single cultural model.
The arrogant attitude of empires, which limits the right to cultural identity as individuals and as nations, is countered by the thinking of our Commander-in-Chief, who stated that a people who forget their culture, their roots, and their history are vulnerable to the aggression of the mainstream media belonging to those who pursue universal domination.
The supreme leader of the Revolution established a policy that has been maintained despite the serious economic limitations we have experienced for decades. And I quote this essential concept.
“The Revolution cannot attempt to stifle art or culture when one of its fundamental goals and purposes is to develop art and culture.”
Therefore, measures have been adopted over these decades that benefit Cuban artists and writers and encourage their creative spirit to find better conditions for development, without underestimating the need to enhance the appreciation of art, as well as the people’s access to culture.
And Fidel, whom we remember on the ninth anniversary of his passing, said: “We are going to bring opportunity to all those intellectual minds, we are going to create the conditions that will allow all artistic, literary, scientific, or any other kind of talent to develop (…) We are going to wage a battle against ignorance; we are going to awaken an irreconcilable struggle against ignorance, and we are going to fight against it and test our weapons.”
And he fulfilled this promise. And it is a source of life, both spiritual and enduring, for Cubans of all generations.
