Fidelity and Rebellion in Jovellanos

Jovellanos – This locality experienced a day of patriotic exaltation this Friday, when its main square was dressed in finery to commemorate the July 26th feat, on the eve of its 73rd anniversary.

The atmosphere was marked by the reaffirmation of Moncada ideals, with a speech emphasizing the enduring relevance of the heroic legacy and popular cohesion as a pillar in the face of current challenges. During the ceremony, new militants were officially inducted into the Communist Party of Cuba, and distinctions were awarded to agencies, People’s Councils, defense zones, and producers for their comprehensive performance.

One of the most outstanding moments was the delivery of a special laurel to the municipality, granted in recognition of its decisive role in Matanzas obtaining the status of Outstanding Province in the emulation for the Moncada anniversary. This gesture symbolized the collective weight of the territory within the provincial concert.

In his closing speech, the First Secretary of the Municipal Party, Edgar Ferrera Correa, recalled the events of 1953 and offered a balance of local achievements amid the limitations imposed by the economic blockade. He insisted that despite the unjust siege, the population of Jovellanos keeps the flame of historical memory burning and reaffirms its determination to continue along the path set by the Moncada assailants.

The gathering was attended by Norma Llerena Pérez, member of the Provincial Party Bureau, and Vice Governor Lázaro Suárez Navarro, along with the highest political and governmental authorities of the territory.