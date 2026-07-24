Historical Archive Recognized on Historian’s Day

The Union of Historians of Cuba (UNHIC) awarded a recognition to the grassroots section of the Provincial Historical Archive of Matanzas, in the context of the celebrations for Historian’s Day, a distinction the institution receives for the second consecutive year.

The recognition highlights the Archive’s sustained work in research, the preservation of documentary heritage, and its contribution to the development of Matanzas historiography.

The entity had already been distinguished by UNHIC in 2025, which reaffirms the continuity and results of its work.

During the celebration, Sandra de las Mercedes Alonso Perdomo, president of the UNHIC grassroots section at the Provincial Historical Archive, was also highlighted, receiving recognition as the best graduate of the History degree, a result that distinguishes her academic and professional performance.

With this new distinction, the Provincial Historical Archive consolidates recognition of the work of its specialists and the commitment of its collective to research, the preservation of historical memory, and the promotion of Matanzas’ documentary heritage.