Jovellanos – The municipality is intensifying its preparations to commemorate the Day of National Rebellion and celebrate Matanzas’ nomination as an Outstanding Province with a comprehensive beautification program.

The work focuses on debris removal, maintenance, and aesthetic recovery of the streets of the municipal capital, with special emphasis on the Central Highway and the overpass — two iconic symbols of the community.

In these tasks, the Communal Road Maintenance Company (ECOMAVI) plays a fundamental role, through clearing and cleaning work on the main artery.

At the same time, the participation of a local construction MSME supporting activities on the central highway stands out. This joint effort between the state company Ecomavi and the private sector demonstrates the growing productive chain fostered in the territory, in line with the recent measures approved by the country’s highest political leadership to boost the economy.

In this way, Jovellanos prepares to celebrate a date of profound historical significance, commemorating the assaults on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks in 1953. The joint work exalts the spirit of rebellion and collective construction, improving the image of the city and its most emblematic spaces for the enjoyment of all Jovellanos residents.