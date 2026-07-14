News About the Book Fair

There is news about the 34th Havana International Book Fair, where the participation of Matanzas publishers and writers will stand out in the first half of August.

During that date, the award ceremony for the contest convened by UNEAC and the Provincial Book and Literature Center (CPLL) in tribute to Fidel’s centenary and the 26th anniversary of the territorial publishing system — made possible thanks to the Commander-in-Chief’s efforts — will be highlighted.

The one bringing the news is the director of the CPLL, Efrahim Pérez Izquierdo:

«We are in the preparations for the International Book Fair in Havana, from August 10 to 16, with adaptations to the country’s current context, as it will be held at the Cultural Station, located on Línea Street between 18 and 20, Plaza de la Revolución.»

«We will present the latest literary productions from the Matanzas, Aldabón, and Vigía publishing houses, both in print and digital formats,» he specified.

He also highlighted that during those days, on the occasion of commemorating another anniversary of Fidel’s birth on the 13th, they will award the «Poesía Militante» (Militant Poetry) contest they have already convened, and they will also celebrate the establishment of territorial publishers and their precedent in the creation of Cuba’s Printing House, instituted since the early days of the Revolution, with its multimillion print runs of both Cuban and universal books.

«The Commander’s vision expanded in 2000 by extending that literary production to all provinces, with the appearance of publishers, which received great support from authorities and the Cuban intelligentsia,» added Pérez Izquierdo.

The city is also preparing to host the International Book Fair in Matanzas from August 20 to 23 with a different venue. Details will be provided in upcoming information.

ABOUT THE BOOK FAIR IN HAVANA

With the Martí premise of «Read to Grow,» the event will be dedicated to the centenary of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz’s birth; the Russian Federation will be the Guest of Honor country, and the honored writers will be Marilyn Bobes and José Bell Lara.

The event’s theoretical program will include various spaces, among which the Professional Book Salon and the Meeting of Editors and Literary Translators stand out.

Likewise, the Meeting of Historians, the Colloquiums on Social Sciences, Human Health and Environment, the Meeting of Young Ibero-American Writers, and the Meeting of Poetry Promoters will be held. It will also include spaces such as the «Tesoro de Papel» (Paper Treasure) Children and Youth Pavilion and the «Cuba Digital» project.