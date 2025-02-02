Mark your value: declare your income and expenses.

The affidavit is a formal and mandatory process; it also represents the possibility for taxpayers to make their income and expenses transparent, which can be useful for any other process or personal procedure.

Since January 6th and until April 30th, the tax declaration and payment campaign for the fiscal year 2024 is being carried out in Cuba.

With the theme Marca tu valor (Mark your value), this action is one of the essential processes carried out by the National Tax Administration Office (ONAT), as it involves taxpayers, agencies, institutions and local governments. This was emphasized by Yenli Ortega Salguero, provincial director of the ONAT in Matanzas.

«This is one of the most important processes that the Tax Administration has, not only because of what it represents the collection of revenues, and of course the destination that these revenues have, which is to cover and to support the State budget, but it measures the payment discipline of our taxpayers. In previous years we have achieved a good result and the voluntary filing of taxpayers in the period.

«At this time, self-employed workers, artists, social communicators, usufructuaries, until April 30, and also coincide in this sworn declaration campaign, until March 30, the entities of the business sector that declare profits.»

The affidavit is a formal and mandatory process; it also represents the possibility for taxpayers to make their income and expenses transparent, which may be useful for any other process or personal procedure.

Written by Melissa Guerra.