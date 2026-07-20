Matanzas Graduates from First Master’s in Tourism Management

Varadero – The graduation of 21 young people from the first edition of the Master’s in Tourism Management places the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) in this province in a position to face and overcome the challenges of tourism development in Cuba’s main resort town.

The qualification of these professionals will put the sector in a position to achieve optimal performance from the perspective of Science, Technology, and Innovation, considered renowned academic Milton Francisco González Zayas.

The graduation, González Zayas emphasized, is evidence of the effort, resilience, dedication, and commitment of those who, after more than a year — and not just any year, but a very difficult one — graduated from this postgraduate academic program managed by the University of Matanzas (UM).

The MINTUR delegate in the province of Matanzas, Roberto Enríquez Calzadilla, highlighted the significance of «this act as unequivocal proof of how firm and unstoppable the resolution to create, advance, and overcome is in our country, even amid such adverse current circumstances,» posted González Zayas on his Facebook profile.

Sharing the joy of three young people from the Brisas Varadero hotel among the graduates, the Cubanacán delegate, Yobany Gil, stated that professionalism in tourism is built on the foundation of knowledge, empathy, and dedication.

Gil also referred to Luis Antonio Díaz López, commercial subdirector of the Meliá Varadero hotel, who graduated as a Postgraduate Specialist in Tourism Management, notable for his professionalism, talent, and dedication to work.

The graduation took place at the Holguín room of the Meliá Varadero hotel, honoring Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz in the centenary year of his birth, which occurred in the eastern region of Birán on August 13, 1926.