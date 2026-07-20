Grand Prize and Honorary Prize Awarded at Duendecillos de los Puentes Festival

The Grand Prize and the Popularity Prize of the 2026 «Duendecillos de los Puentes» Vocal Interpretation Festival were awarded to contestant Reyna Maria Castro Isacc, during the gala held at the Sauto Theater, a National Monument.

The Honorary Prize went to the project «Maravillas de la Infancia, Cultivadores de Sueños» (Wonders of Childhood, Dream Cultivators), which celebrates the 25th anniversary of its creation.

Over three days, the quality of the finalists called in three categories was showcased, with the delivery of prizes, honorable mentions, and recognitions. Participating in this great children’s singing festival were, among others, the projects «Corcel de Esperanza,» «Maravillas de la Infancia,» «Tocororo,» «Donaire,» and «Aché,» along with magician Andy del Sol, the winners of the previous edition, and the Academy «La Rumba soy yo.»

The organizing committee highlighted the work of the staff of the Bonifacio Byrne House of Culture and the Sauto Theater, broadcasters Pedro Rubí and Marian Costa, as well as the Municipal and Provincial Directorates of Culture, whose director Osbel Marrero Acosta presided over the closing ceremony.

A special recognition was given to promoter Vladimir Pérez Padrón, general coordinator of the renowned «Duendecillos de los Puentes» festival for many years, who was included as a member of the «Cultura Viva Comunitaria y Latinoamericana» (Community and Latin American Living Culture) Movement.