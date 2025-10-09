Cuba, with a young and courageous squad, faced giants such as Argentina, Italy, and Australia in Group D of the international under-20 football tournament.

Cuba, with a young and courageous squad, faced giants such as Argentina, Italy, and Australia in Group D of the international under-20 football tournament. Although the results did not favor the Caribbean team, the dedication and bravery of its players left a lasting impression. And among them, Norlys stood out.

Norlys Chávez, born and raised in Jovellanos, became one of the defensive pillars of the national team. At just 20 years old, he showed composure, tactical vision, and a maturity that surprised everyone. He currently plays for AD Rosario in Costa Rica, but has never stopped proudly representing his Matanzas roots.

In the historic draw against Italy, Norlys was key in containing the European attack, showing strength in duels and leadership in the back line. His performance was recognized by international media as “a promise of Cuban football with continental potential.”

Pedro Pablo Pereira, the team’s head coach, stated: “Norlys is a player with character. He carries the soul of Jovellanos in every tackle, in every clearance. He’s the kind of footballer who inspires his teammates.”

Although Cuba did not advance to the round of 16, the World Cup planted a seed of hope. And that seed bears the name of young players like Norlys, who from the dirt fields of Matanzas have reached the stadiums of the world.

From this station, we send a heartfelt round of applause to the entire Cuban U-20 team and especially to Norlys Chávez Acosta. Jovellanos is with you, champion.

Written by Yannier delgado Díaz.