Artemisa opens the sub-series with a victory over Matanzas (+photos).

In the first game of the series, the Artemisa team achieved a significant victory against Matanzas’s top pitcher.

Yulieski González, manager of Artemisa, emphasized the team’s preparation and the importance of starting the series well. “The game was fast, and the boys were ready to face the pitcher. We’ve always talked about the characteristics of the pitchers,” González commented.

Regarding the performance of starting pitcher Alejandro Hernández, the manager stated that he has proven to be a key player. “I saw him pitch in the Elite League and knew then that he had potential. He’s starting to throw strikes, and that’s essential,” he added.

As for Dayan, who recently joined the team, González affirmed that he won’t be eased in gradually. “He knows he has responsibility from the very beginning. He’s ready to play,” he said.

Finally, the Hunters’ manager expressed optimism about Artemisa’s chances in the postseason. “The results speak for themselves. We’ve secured 16 victories, and that’s no coincidence,” he concluded. He also highlighted the quality of the team’s pitching, which ranks first in the series, pointing out several starters with strong performances.

Artemisa is preparing to continue the series with the confidence of having started off on the right foot.

Written by Maxdiel Fernández in collaboration with journalist George Carlos Roger Suárez.