Pedro Betancourt Commemorates the 36th Anniversary of Operation Tribute (+photos and audio).

On the occasion of the 36th anniversary of Operation Tribute, the residents of the municipality of Pedro Betancourt made a solemn pilgrimage to the pantheon of those who fell in internationalist missions and also evoked the legacy of the Bronze Titan Antonio Maceo, 129 years after his death in San Pedro.

The verses of Fidela Matheu and the melodies of Silvio Rodríguez, performed by artists from the María Villar Buceta cultural center, enhanced the political-cultural event held in the town’s necropolis, with the presence of political and governmental authorities, members of the Association of Combatants and representatives of the Ministry of the Interior and the Revolutionary Armed Forces, as well as relatives of the martyrs.

With a firm voice and a clear message, Irisleidys Cárdenas Rivero, an ideological official of the Party, delivered the central words of the meeting and emphasized the enduring legacy of the heroes, the responsibility of new generations to keep historical memory alive, and, in particular, the value of the ideals of sovereignty and justice as a constant guide for the revolutionary work of the Antilles.

The commemorative day reaffirmed the tradition of struggle and solidarity that distinguishes the people of Betancourt, while renewing the collective will to defend the homeland and uphold the principles of justice and sovereignty, in permanent homage to those who gave their lives for the freedom of other peoples.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.