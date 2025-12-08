The Future of Matanzas Arts at the Provincial Visual Arts Salon.

Highlighting the increased presence of women and children with disabilities, José Antonio Zuaznábar emphasized that the main objective is to submit more works to the national event with increasingly diverse participation.

Dedicated to the anniversary of the Apostle’s birth, the 31st Provincial Visual Arts Salon inaugurated this year the group exhibition «Where the Palm Grows» at the Office of the City Historian of Matanzas.



With the essence of Martí in their brushstrokes, young artists from eleven municipalities in Matanzas showcased works with outstanding techniques and finishes, leading six of them to the final selection.



«The future of visual arts in Matanzas is in the hands of the youth, and it is the support of instructors and family members that makes favorable results possible amidst the scarcity of resources and the complex socioeconomic landscape,» stated José Manuel Espino, president of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba in Matanzas.

The competition, organized by the Provincial Center of Houses of Culture and the José Martí Brigade of Art Instructors, showcased 126 works by the most outstanding artists from each municipality. The Chamber Choir delighted the guests with sounds that evoked the city and its bridges in every harmony.

Highlighting the increased presence of women and children with disabilities, Visual Arts Methodologist José Antonio Zuaznábar emphasized that the main objective is to submit more works to the national event with increasingly diverse participation.