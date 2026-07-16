Peñalver, a Doctor Who Inspires

There are doctors whose presence inspires confidence from the very first encounter. Dr. Enrique Peñalver Hernández is one of them. His name is part of the daily history of Matanzas Cardiology.

His work is written with the commitment to listen, examine, and accompany each patient with the same dedication that has distinguished his professional career, according to the Facebook profile of the Faustino Pérez Hernández Provincial Clinical Surgical Teaching Hospital.

Every week, the hospital’s outpatient clinic receives numerous families who arrive with the hope of finding answers, the post comments.

«There, Dr. Peñalver turns science into an act of closeness. His experience and serenity make the consultation room a space where medical knowledge joins human treatment,» the post beautifully summarizes.

«Among the tools he uses is the echocardiogram, an essential study for modern Cardiology. Through sound waves, this test allows obtaining images of the heart, assessing blood flow through its chambers and valves, as well as identifying heart diseases and other conditions that require timely attention. Behind each image there is a careful analysis, a responsible clinical decision, and the permanent purpose of offering the best possible care.»

The publication states that many messages of gratitude have been received at the hospital to recognize Dr. Peñalver’s work. «In each word of thanks, the affection of patients and families is reflected, who have found in him not only an excellent cardiologist but also a close, respectful professional deeply committed to the health of the people of Matanzas.»

Dedicated to caring for hearts, strengthening the trust of those who come to his office. His example honors Matanzas Cardiology and enriches the prestige of the Faustino Pérez Hospital, where each day reaffirms that medical excellence is also expressed in sensitivity, ethics, and daily dedication, concludes this tribute.

If anyone had doubts about how much he is respected, loved, and valued, it is enough to check the Facebook profile of the aforementioned health center to truly appreciate the relevance of a doctor who gives his all.