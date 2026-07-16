New Album by Pianist and Composer Alejandro Falcón

Pianist and composer Alejandro Falcón released a new album, titled «Falcón in Blue,» with Dot Time Records.

The first part of the year has been fruitful and emotional for the Matanzas musician.

Among his achievements stands out the memorable concert with his group Cubadentro, dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the birth of pianist and composer Antonio María Romeu, where he shared with guest musicians such as the famous jazz artist Bobby Carcassés.

Also notable last June was the moment when, while participating in the Santo Domingo Jazz 2026 Festival, he donated two copies of his book «Danzando entre Puentes» (Dancing Between Bridges), with piano scores, to the Library of the International School of Contemporary Music, an encounter that allowed him to share with the students and professors of that Dominican institution.

Added to this are his successful concerts alongside singer Mariela Cobos and other prominent figures.

Falcón is considered by specialized critics as «one of the best Cuban pianists and composers of his generation. He is a worthy successor to his predecessors, such as Bebo and Chucho Valdés, Emiliano Salvador, and Gonzalo Rubalcaba, among other greats of Cuban art.

«In his music, he incorporates multiple elements of Cuban and Latin American music, mainly danzón, son, and Afro-Cuban rhythms, fused with jazz, under an unmistakable style.

«He possesses high-range interpretative versatility and skillfully approaches different genres of Cuban popular music, jazz, and concert music.»

Alejandro Falcón’s latest CD, titled «Falcón in Blue,» is being presented on platforms and social media.