The people of Cuba, true to their humanitarian tradition.

7 de noviembre de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

This story is repeated throughout our island, a gesture that for Cubans is part of their daily essence

The Cuban people, true to their humanitarian tradition, have once again demonstrated their solidarity with those affected by Hurricane Melissa, which devastated the eastern part of the country.

Artists, soldiers, workers, and citizens in general, from their workplaces, schools, organizations, and various other spaces, have contributed their share, despite their own difficulties and needs.

One example is the Beverage and Soft Drink Company (EMBER) in Matanzas, which, through its Basic Business Units (UEBs), collected suitcases of donations. These were delivered to designated collection points, such as the company’s headquarters in the city of Matanzas. The donations included clothing and shoes for men, women, and children, demonstrating a gesture of generosity and solidarity.

It wasn’t about giving what was left over, but about sharing with generosity and empathy in times of sorrow, comforting those who need it most. This story is repeated throughout our island, a gesture that for Cubans is part of their daily essence.



Written by Enrique Tirse.



                            

