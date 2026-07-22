Beautification and Road Recovery

Jovellanos – In recent days, this municipality continues to undertake a comprehensive territorial beautification plan in celebration of July 26. In this effort, the actions of the Road Conservation and Maintenance Company (Ecomavi) and its associated entities stand out with the recovery of public bus stops located on several of the territory’s main arteries.

The planned actions include structural repairs, painting, signage, and cleaning of the surroundings, with the aim of restoring functionality and aesthetics to these spaces used daily by the population.

Precisely, this systematic effort, sustained despite the adversities of these times, has allowed the municipality’s work in recent days to be recognized for its contribution to the province obtaining the «Outstanding» status. This recognition values the collective effort and the consistency of its authorities and entities in the endeavor to maintain and improve public spaces.

With these actions, Jovellanos demonstrates that beautification and recovery of public spaces are a permanent policy that, through the coordination between Ecomavi, its associated entities, and the municipal government, reaffirms the commitment to the quality of life of its inhabitants and the preservation of a dignified and orderly environment.