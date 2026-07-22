Epidemiological Surveillance Continues in Matanzas

In the province of Matanzas, there is no dengue transmission, but there are positive cases for Immunoglobulin M (IgM) analysis in Jagüey Grande, Colón, and in the Iglesias neighborhood of the capital city, information that emerged during an exchange between the territory’s main authorities and the health sector.

Experts commented that an increase in febrile cases is observed but nothing alarming. Epidemiological surveillance continues strictly, and it is expected to end the month of July without transmission.

The First Secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba in Matanzas, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, called on Health officials to intensify control measures in homes and workplaces, to reduce risks and prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases.

He also urged representatives of communal services to focus on solid waste collection in the highest-risk areas to prevent greater damage.

He also emphasized the importance of going to health institutions at the onset of any suspicious symptoms.