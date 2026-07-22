Medical Graduates in Matanzas

Professional life will seal the preparation of these young people who will bet on caring for and healing Public Health from every corner of Matanzas geography.

With a distinguished teaching trajectory, 67 graduates stood out, deserving the Gold Title, where Dr. Lisandra Elvira Martínez Linares was distinguished as the only student who finished with a 5.0 overall average.

Likewise, the Mario Muñoz Monroy Vanguard Movement was established, and the Scientific Merit Award was given to five students.

The gathering also provided an opportunity to pay tribute to the memory of Dr. Julio Font Tió, on his centenary.