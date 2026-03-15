Commerce and Gastronomy in Carlos Rojas: For the vitality of services

The workers in the Commerce and Gastronomy sectors of the Carlos Rojas People’s Council provide quality service to the community as part of the local institutions’ commitment to serving the people.



Their efforts focus on ensuring organizational discipline, efficient distribution, and the optimal use of available resources, thereby strengthening community trust in their service structures.



This work is carried out with the support of the People’s Power, which monitors directives and their implementation, while also overseeing quality and maintaining direct communication with the community.



With the strength of unity, Jovellanos reaffirms that Cuba will prevail and consolidates the vitality of its services, as well as the leading role of its workers.