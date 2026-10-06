Crocodiles Repeat Shutout

The Matanzas Crocodiles defeated the Cienfuegos Elephants 2-0 in the second matchup of the 65th National Baseball Series and remain undefeated, after shutting out the rival for the second consecutive day.

The victory featured young pitcher Brian Cedeño, who worked five innings without allowing a run, with four hits, two strikeouts, and one walk. Silvio Iturralde relieved him with three scoreless innings, one hit allowed, and one strikeout, and Naykel Cruz closed the game with a perfect inning to earn the save.

The Matanzas offense was short but timely. Aníbal Medina, who reached base on a walk and stole a base, scored the first run on a wild pitch. The second came from Hanyelo Videt’s solo home run, who finished 4-2 with one strikeout.

Also standing out was José Noroña, 4-2 with a double, while Yariel Duque connected for a hit in four at-bats. Also playing for the Crocodiles were Eduardo Blanco, Andrys Pérez, José Prens, Adrián Pérez, and Dayán Ibáñez.

With this result, the Matanzas players seek to secure this Tuesday at 1:30 in the afternoon their first sub-series of the championship in the third game against the Elephants.