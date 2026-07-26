Harmonies of an Exclusive Concert in Matanzas

A privilege for the people of Matanzas was the enjoyment of the recital by Colombian artists Julie Andrea Fernández Paz, soprano, and Giovanni Scarpetta Díaz, trombonist, accompanied by Cuban pianist Vilma Garriga, at the José White Concert Hall.

The program included classical pieces from the 19th century. The soprano, possessing a great vocal range, stood out in Vivaldi’s «Domine Deus» and in opera arias, while the musician shone in adaptations for trombone, with the wide range of tonalities achieved on that difficult instrument.

Two works were particularly special: «Te quiero, Sur» and «Chiquilín de Bachín» by Argentine Astor Piazzolla, in versions for soprano, trombone, and piano.

Impeccable as well was the Cuban pianist’s accompaniment in each of the selected complex scores.

Maestro Scarpetta expressed his pleasure at being in the Athens of Cuba, whose reception inspires him to return in the near future. He also highlighted his relationship with the Art School, satisfied with his meeting with teachers and students.

The recital is considered «a special musical gift that brought together international talent, of great virtuosity in the execution of the select program.»

Alongside Osbel Marrero Acosta, Provincial Director of Culture, Olga Blanco, president of the UNEAC Musicians Association and director of the Provincial Music and Entertainment Center and the Concert Hall, expressed that they should consider the hall and this city as their home.

The Yumurino institutions welcomed this gathering, in coordination with the Cuban Institute of Music and the National Concert Music Center, as part of the usual cultural and musical exchanges that strengthen artistic ties between Cuba and Colombia.