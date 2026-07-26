Anti-Drug Fight Continues in Jovellanos

Local authorities in the municipality of Jovellanos maintain their drug prevention and control operations this week, in parallel with the activities for July 26 and summer.

The municipal directorate has reiterated that the celebration of patriotic dates does not imply a pause in the pursuit of micro-trafficking or in educational work in the neighborhoods. The commitment is to maintain active surveillance in critical points and during hours of greater youth concentration.

As part of the summer initiatives, sports and cultural days have been designed that include interactive talks on the harm of psychoactive substances.

These actions seek to occupy the free time of adolescents and adults with healthy alternatives, without neglecting surveillance on street corners and parks. The strategy combines recreation with the clear warning that consumption is a self-harming and degrading behavior.

The call extends to both the youngest and older adults, as the scourge does not distinguish ages. Visits to workplaces and grandparents’ circles have been reinforced to alert about the danger of drugs and illegal sales in the community environment.

Authorities insist that prevention is everyone’s task and that no one is exempt from being a victim or an accomplice by omission.

This offensive is part of one of the most important battles the country is currently waging.

In Jovellanos, no one stops for summer; the fight against drugs is a permanent priority.

The population is called upon to report any suspicious activity and to join healthy activities. Victory will be possible with unity and shared responsibility.