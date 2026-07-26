Sectionalizers: The Key to Maintaining Electricity in Vital Points of Matanzas

These days, there is talk in Matanzas about the installation of electrical line sectionalizers. Several people have approached me to learn about what these devices are.

Electrical line sectionalizers are switches that open or close an electrical circuit in a vacuum, that is, without load or with very little current.

Their main function is to physically isolate a section of the network. Among other applications, they are used to guarantee safety during maintenance work or in the event of faults.

In Cuba, due to the generation deficit and the need to shut down areas, they are used to divide protected circuits and ensure better rotation in the rest of the system.

The concrete utilities of sectionalizers are safety during maintenance, creating visible gaps that ensure the line is disconnected, protecting technicians from accidental energization.

They are also used to segment networks, dividing the line into smaller sections. If a sector fails, they isolate only that area and maintain supply in the rest.

They facilitate operational flexibility by allowing changes in the network configuration, that is, transferring load between sources.

After this information, the most relevant aspect of the installation of sectionalizers in Matanzas is to ensure vitality in key points, such as hospitals and water pumping.

When, as has occurred on other occasions, the National Electrical System (SEN) collapses and it is necessary to activate the battery of motors located near the town of Guanábana, these devices will guarantee service at those critical points.