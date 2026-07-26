28 de julio de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

Matanzas Beekeepers’ Work Recognized

26 de julio de 2026 Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán

The Apícola Basic Business Unit (UEB) was, on its own merit, among the economic, service, and budgeted entities responsible for the results by which the province of Matanzas achieved the status of «Outstanding» in the national emulation for the 73rd anniversary of the assaults on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks.

 

During the recognition ceremony for July 26, 1953, the date of that historic event, Rubén Jesús Lugo Tanquero, director of the UEB, received on behalf of his collective the accrediting diploma for a performance that, to the honor of this territory, placed it in the preceding period as the only one in the country to fulfill its honey production plan.

 

This has been possible, according to Rubén Jesús, due to the capacity of the peasants dedicated to this line, who in such a complex year as 2026 continue to overcome difficulties of all kinds to meet the figures, export, and generate the necessary foreign currency income.

 

Rubén Jesús reiterated the professionalism of Matanzas beekeepers, and how much the training carried out with the productive base, monthly checks of indicators, and also the constant analysis of their needs have contributed to this.

 

The merit of this UEB was not coincidental. This year it was awarded the superior category of National Vanguard, the highest stimulus of the emulation of the Cuban Workers’ Central and its unions, as a result of honoring economic, union, and social parameters.

 

Photo: By the Author

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