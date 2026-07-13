Jovellanos Fair Offers Products at Affordable Prices and Artisanal Charcoal

Jovellanos – The Red Square of this territory was the scene this weekend of a successful agricultural fair open to the entire population.

Developed in a family-friendly and orderly atmosphere, it offered attendees a varied range of fresh vegetables and root vegetables, directly from producer to consumer, which guarantees affordable prices compared to other informal markets.

The initiative seeks to ease the family’s basic basket in a context of scarcity, emphasizing the quality and origin of the food.

Strictly complying with current banking regulations, the space enabled established channels for digital payment.

Buyers were able to make their transactions through national platforms, including mobile banking and authorized payment gateways, thus facilitating commercial exchange without the exclusive use of cash. This measure not only streamlines sales but also promotes transparency and financial control.

Among the most demanded products were bags of artisanal charcoal, whose massive supply meets the growing energy needs of households.

This resource has become essential for the population in the face of the extensive power outages the nation is experiencing, derived from the country’s complex economic situation.

The presence of this input allowed families to secure an alternative cooking source, mitigating the effects of electrical service instability.

The fair not only fulfilled a commercial role but also a social one, demonstrating that local organization can respond to basic needs through collective effort.

With a massive turnout over the weekend, the organizers positively evaluated the reception and announced the possibility of repeating the experience on future dates.

The population of Jovellanos once again supported this type of initiative that combines supply, technology, and resilience.