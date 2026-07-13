Brilliant Closing of the Clarinet Festival in Matanzas

The Matanzas Symphony Orchestra shone at the closing of the 4th «Ciudad de los Puentes» Clarinet Festival, performing a program that linked the vigor and romanticism of anthological pieces from the universal repertoire on the stage of the José White Concert Hall.

Directed by Maestra Yany Calama García, the orchestra captured the passion of Manuel de Falla’s «Ritual Fire Dance» and the delicacy and freshness expressed by clarinetist Yokeydis Valderrama Peñate and double bassist Indira Ramos Matalón in Giovanni Bottesini’s «Concertante Duo,» with string accompaniment.

The prestigious Matanzas ensemble took on Franz Schubert’s «Symphony No. 8 in B minor ‘Unfinished'» in its two movements, full of contrasts. And as a gift to the people of Matanzas, they performed the cadenced melody of «Danzón» by Alejandro García Caturla, in homage to the 120th anniversary of his birth.

In his summary remarks, maestro clarinetist and president of the festival, Roberto Medina, highlighted the festival’s success, where many efforts participated to enhance the musical standing of students from Yumurino art schools, given the excellence of their faculty.

«It has been a collective effort by the organizing committee, and I am already thinking about the fifth,» said the artist as he closed the 4th «Ciudad de los Puentes» Clarinet Festival 2026.

An enthusiastic audience attended along with music personalities, accompanied by Osbel Marrero and Noslen González, Provincial Director and Deputy Director of Culture, respectively; and Olga Blanco, president of the UNEAC Musicians Association and director of the Provincial Music and Entertainment Center and the Concert Hall.

FESTIVAL NOTES

It is worth highlighting that over four days, a display of tenacity was evident, clearly demonstrating the effort to achieve the desired goal of improvement, as unquestionable evidence of talent, as well as highlighting the progress of artistic education in the province.

This was evident from the inaugural session, in addition to the second day’s performance by clarinetists from various learning levels together with recent graduates and their teachers.

It was also demonstrated on the third day, with the participation of the Kairós Center Children’s and Youth Band and the accomplished Matanzas Clarinet Ensemble.