Matanzas CTC Sends Greetings on International Youth Day.

The Cuban Workers’ Federation (CTC) in Matanzas sent special greetings on International Youth Day, a date celebrated every August 12th since its establishment in 1999 by the UN General Assembly.

We count on you to drive progress amidst complex circumstances, because you are not only the future, but also the present, stated Osmar Ramírez Ramírez, secretary general of the labor organization in this western province.



He especially thanked the young workers of Matanzas, «who, in these times the country is experiencing, are upholding our traditions of struggle with labor feats in production and services in the face of the tightening of the blockade,» posted on the CTC Matanzas Facebook page.

Ramírez recalled the words of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, when he said that young people are the target of the Revolution, the continuers of the Revolution, those who must lead the country to stages that the first revolutionary generations could not achieve.